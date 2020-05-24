Harris, Wanda V.

Harris, Wanda V. October 3, 1924 - May 20, 2020 Preceded in death by her husband, Myron A. Harris. Survived by daughters: Sheryl Thomas, Denise Rohwer (John), and Trudy Abboud (Sam); seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Tuesday, May 26th, from 12-1pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 1pm. Family Interment: Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dundee Presbyterian Church. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

