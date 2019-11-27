Harris, Michael P. "Mike" August 7, 1956 - November 25, 2019 Survived by wife, Vivian; children, Aaron Gdanov, Ian Harris (Ryan Cole), Megan Harris (Garrett Smith); five grandchildren; sisters, Helene Walkoviak, Linda Kinney; niece, Amy DeVeney (Shaun); and nephew, Eric Martin. Reception of Friends and Family Saturday, November 30th, 1011am, followed by MEMORIAL SERVICE at 11am, both at the Bellevue Memorial Chapel. Memorials: NE Humane Society (www.nehumanesociety.org). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE (402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

