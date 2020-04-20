Harris, Joyce J.

Harris, Joyce J. Age 84 - April 15, 2020 VIEWING: 1-5pm Tuesday at the Mortuary. Private Graveside Service. Memorial Service at a later date. THOMAS FUNERAL HOME 3920 N. 24th St. | 402-453-7111 | www.omahathomasfh.com

