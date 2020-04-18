Harris, Jean M. Jean M. Harris, 90, passed away on April 15, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona. She was born in Falls City, Nebraska, on November 20, 1929 to Roy and Helen Nolte. Jean is preceded in death by her parents and loving husband of 23 years, Charles Harris. She is survived by her son, Joseph C. Harris, sister, Sandra (Robert) Fuder, niece, Kim (Scott) Kloos and nephew, Richard Hopper. Jean will be laid to rest at Forrest Lawn Cemetery in Omaha, Nebraska.

