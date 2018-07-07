Harris, Irvin J. May 10, 1922 - Jul 5, 2018 Proud veteran of nearly 35 years of the U.S. Air Force, Lt. Col. Harris, who earned his pilot wings during World War II, eventually became a command pilot. He served in Europe during the last year of the war and stayed after the war ended. Among his accomplishments was flying Holocaust survivors back to their homelands. He also flew jurists to Nuremberg for the start of the historic trials. He served in Okinawa during the Korean War and was stationed in Saigon during the Vietnam War. Among his many medals, he earned the Distinguished Flying Cross. Born in Omaha, he graduated from North High School and the University of Maryland. Preceded in death by his wife, Martha Zusman Harris; and daughter, Lori Harris Sweet; parents, Reuben and Tibbie Harris; and brother, Norman Harris. Col. Harris is survived by daughters, Claudia Sherman and Sindie (Jerry) Katskee; and brother, Lee Harris of Scottsdale, AZ; grandchildren: Mitchel (Shannon) Sherman, Jill Sherman, Marci (Derek) Mainus of Westminster, CO; Rachel (Edward) Winthrop of Robbinsdale, MN; Naomi (Michal) Gaca, Aliya (Justin) Taylor, and Josh (Jillian) Sweet of Norwood-Young America, MN; ten great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Col. Harris, an Eagle Scout, enjoyed swimming as a youngster, collecting stamps, playing golf, dancing, and watching professional baseball. He spent 40 years of his retirement living in La Mesa, CA. Contributions can be made to the Harris Family Endowment Fund of the Jewish Federation of Omaha Foundation, the Creighton University Hereditary Cancer Center or the American Cancer Society. MEMORIAL SERVICES: July 8 at 10am, at Beth El Cemetery, 84th & L Streets. JEWISH FUNERAL HOME (402) 556-9392
