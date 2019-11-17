Harris, Florence M. November 5, 1919 - October 19, 2019 Preceded by her husband, Lee M Harris. Survived by son, Dan Harris and wife Judy; grandchildren, Brian, Scott and Brent Harris; and eight great-grandchildren. Florence completed a long career in government service, including wartime service in Army Ordinance during WWII. She was a Legal Secretary during the Nuremberg War Crimes trials and later served in the Atomic Energy Commission offices in Washington, DC. She completed her government service at the Office of Regional Counsel with the Internal Revenue Service in Omaha. Burial Services have been completed and Interment was in Evergreen Cemetery in Omaha. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Association Nebraska Chapter. CROSBY BURKET SWANSON GOLDEN FUNERAL HOME 11902 W. Center Road 402-333-7200 | www.crosby-burket.com

