Harris, Donetta Lynn (Brewer) January 6, 1966 - December 12, 2019 Survived by her loving husband of 30 years Claude Sr.; her children: Donisha, DeVonna, DeNika, and Claude Jr.; 8 grandchildren with one on the way; parents, Fern Randolph and David White; siblings, David Lee and Darryl LaMar Brewer; and loving extended family. VISITATION: Saturday, December 21, 11-1pm, with CELEBRATION of LIFE starting at 1pm following Visitation. Private Interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital (3750 NW 87th Ave Suite 100, Doral, FL 33178). Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home 5701 Center St. Omaha, NE 402-556-2500

