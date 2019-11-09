Harris, David M.

Harris, David M. November 12, 1949 - November 7, 2019 The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10th, from 4-6pm, West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 11th, 10am, St. Columbkille Church, 200 E. 6th St. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park with military honors. Memorials are suggested to CHI Hospice or St. Columbkille. COMPLETE NOTICE LATER. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

