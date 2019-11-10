Harris, David M. November 12, 1949 - November 7, 2019 Age 69 of Papillion. Preceded in death by his father, Albert "Jim" Harris and mother-in-Law, Barbara Vlcek. Survived by loving wife, Sheri Harris; daughters: Delena (Kevin) Butcher, Dayna (Akouete) Akakpo, Kimberly (Ashish) Harris; son, Mark (Jennifer) Harris; grandchildren: Kolton, Kyle, Macey, and Kayden Butcher; Malachi and Ella Akakpo; and Naomi Harris; mother, Madeline Harris; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Delmar (Pamela) Vlcek.; sisters, Patricia Wilson and Mary (Randy) Hicks; nephew, Brian Wilson; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 10th from 4pm to 6pm, West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 6pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 11th, 10am, St. Columbkille Church, 200 E. 6th St. INTERMENT: Hillcrest Memorial Park with military honors. Memorials are suggested to CHI Hospice or St. Columbkille. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

