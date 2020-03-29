Harris, Belinda J.

Harris, Belinda J. September 14, 1961 - March 25, 2020 Survived by children: Margurite Harris (Timothy McCreary), and LaVelle Harris (April Hightower); grandson, TyVelle Foster; sister, Dinah Turrentine; close friend, Kim Lessley; nieces; nephews; other relatives and friends. Preceded by parents: Roy Lee and Margurite Harris. Open Viewing 9am-7pm, Thursday, April 2, at Forest Lawn. Private Graveside Service in Forest Lawn Cemetery. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE (402) 451-1000 | www.forestlawnomaha.com

