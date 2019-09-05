Harris, Alfred "Tom"

Harris, Alfred "Tom" May 2, 1946 - August 31, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Alfred and Ann; sister, Debbie. Survived by wife, Marge (Staskiewicz); children, JoAnn Harris, Christopher (Mickell) Harris, Tommy Harris; grandchildren, Victoria and Virginia Harris; brothers, Ron (Beck) Harris, Rick (Suzanne) Harris; sister, Cindy Harris. Tom was a Boy Scout Leader Troop 528, Lewis Central School Board Member, avid golfer, bowler, and camper. VISITATION begins Friday, 4pm, with a Wake Service at 6:30pm, at the mortuary. FUNERAL: Saturday, 10am, St. Stanislaus Catholic Church (41 & J Street). KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

