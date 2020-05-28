Harrington, Richard M. March 22, 1954 - May 22, 2020 Survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Teresa; son, Ryan Montgomery; siblings, Terry Almada, Joe (Debbie) Baldwin, and Jennifer Ballard; his large extended family and many good friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE (following social distancing guidelines): Friday 11am at 72nd Street Chapel, with Interment of the Urn in Peasant Hill Cemetery. MEMORIAL VISITATION with the family (also following social distancing guidelines): one hour prior to Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.