Harrington, Richard C. March 22, 1954 - May 22, 2020 MEMORIAL SERVICE (following social distancing guidelines: Friday 11am at 72nd Street Chapel, with Interment of the Urn in Peasant Hill Cemetery. MEMORIAL VISITATION with family (also following social distancing guidelines): one hour prior to the Service. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family for later donation. John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory 72nd Street Chapel 1010 North 72nd Street 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

