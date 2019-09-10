Harrell, Richard H. June 6, 1952 - September 8, 2019 The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 12th from 5pm to 7pm at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church, 1920 N. 102nd St., followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Friday, September 13th at 10am, St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment, Calvary Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

