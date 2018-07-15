Harre, Kaitlyn R. Nov 29, 1987 - Jun 26, 2018 Age 30. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jerome and Henrietta Harre. Survived by her parents, Noel and Cindy Harre; siblings, Erika Brock (Travis), Lauren Corbett (Lucas), Logan Harre (Brooke); 6 nieces and nephews, Ellie, Jake, Lia and J.P. Brock, and Annabelle and Hampton Corbett; maternal grandparents, Randall and Carole Trively; many aunts, uncles, and cousins. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, July 21, 2018, 11am at Bellevue Memorial Chapel, 2202 Hancock Street, Bellevue. Memorials suggested to Kathie Pitt @ REM Iowa, P.O. Box 355, 29 East Street, Shelby, IA 51570. BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

