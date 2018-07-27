Harr, Tim J. Age 55. Tim was born in Omaha NE to John J. Harr and Mary E. Harr. He passed away in Henderson, NV. SERVICES will be held at St Leo's Catholic Church, 102nd and Blondo Omaha, NE on July 28, 2018 at 7pm. Memorials are being sent to Angie Harr, 952 Via Columbo, Henderson, NV 89011 or Madonna School Omaha NE.

