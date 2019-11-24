Harpster, Bonnie Lee

Harpster, Bonnie Lee April 28, 1933 - November 12, 2019 Passed away to the Other Side on November 12, 2019. She was the true definition of strength and grit, a fire cracker if there ever was one! She was preceded in death by David Wayne Harpster, David Harpster, and David Michael Harpster, and David Hoffman. Everyone whose lives she impacted will miss her, but nobody will miss her more than the family she leaves behind. There was nobody more important than her children and grandchildren. They were her life. Her grandchildren, Kristie Harpster, Kerry Harpster, Michael Sullivan, and Sherry Hoffman; great-grandchildren, Cheyenne Harpster and Avery Harpster; and daughter-in-law, Linda Harpster will forever miss her. There will never be another more effective grandmother, she will never be duplicated. We're so thankful that she was ours! BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

