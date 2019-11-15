Harper, Michaela (Connolly) February 1, 1960 - November 13, 2019 Family will receive friends Sunday, November 17th from 3pm to 6pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a ROSARY at 6pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Monday, November 18th, 10am, Saint Michael Lutheran Church (13232 Blondo St.). Family INTERMENT: Pleasant Hill. No flowers please, memorials to the Credit Advisors Foundation Michaela Harper Scholarship. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

