Harper, Edwin "Ed" M.

Harper, Edwin "Ed" M July 19, 1927 - June 13, 2019 Ed Harper, age 91 of Texas, was born in 1927 in Leona, Kansas. He worked at Northern Natural Gas for 35 years and attended North Side Christian Church while in Omaha. He went home to live with Jesus on June 13, 2019. Preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Marguerite; 5 sisters; and 3 brothers. Survived by his wife of 69 years, Marge; his children Deb (Randy) Carmel, Pat (Vicky) Harper, and Kim (Jim) White; several grandchildren and spouses; and great-grandchildren.

