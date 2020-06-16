Harold, Richard D. "Dozer"

Harold, Richard D. "Dozer" November 5, 1928 - June 13, 2020 Age 91, of Fremont, NE. We are following all current health directives regarding COVID-19. We encourage wearing masks and will social distance by household. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 7:30pm at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah, NE. VISITATION: Wednesday, 67:30pm, at Pelan Funeral Services in Tekamah. Private family burial: Tekamah Cemetery at a later date. Memorials to the family to be designated at a later date. PELAN FUNERAL SERVICES TEKAMAH Tekamah, NE | 402-374-1551 | pelanfuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Richard Harold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.