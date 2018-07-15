Harms, Henriette Katarina Jul 20, 1929 - Jul 13, 2018 Age 88. Henriette was a loving wife and mother who supported her military husband. She had a great love of animals. Preceded in death by husband, Thomas B. Harms. Survived by daughters, Monika Jenkins, Doris Sellin (Steve), and Hanne Struh; grandson, Mark Jenkins (Cathy); great grandchildren, Emma and Connor; and beloved dog, Sunshine. GRAVESIDE SERVICE: Wednesday, August 15, at 2pm at Omaha National Cemetery, 14250 Schram Road, Omaha. In lieu of flowers, Memorials suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society (www.nehumanesociety.org/); or the World Wildlife Fund (www.worldwildlife.org/). BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue 402-291-5000 www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

