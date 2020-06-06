Harding, Robert R. August 4, 1940 - June 2, 2020 Age 79, of Warsaw, MO, formerly of Bellevue, NE, died at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia, MO. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, a son of Dale Roy and Maxine (Woodworth) Harding. Robert worked as a conductor for Union Pacific Railroad. After his retirement in 1995, he moved to Warsaw to hunt and fish. He was a member of the Elks, Eagles and American Legion. He was a Christian. He is survived by his mother, Maxine Harding, of Bellevue, NE; three sons, Scott Harding, of South Bend, NE; Jeff Harding, of Omaha, NE; and Robert Harding of Syracuse, NE; a daughter, Kimberly (Harding) Dowdy, of DeSoto, KS; a brother, Bruce Harding, of Omaha, NE; a sister, Judy (Harding) Morris, and her husband, Kenny, of Fort Collins, CO; eight grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Harding; and a daughter, Robin Harding. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. HECKART FUNERAL HOME Sedalia, MO | 660-826-1750

