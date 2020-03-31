Harding, Gregory D. September 10, 1951 - March 27, 2020 Gregory D. Harding, age 68, passed away Friday, March 27, 2020, at Nebraska Methodist Hospital in Omaha. He was born to Richard D. and Irene M. (Koutny) Harding on September 10, 1951 in Fremont. Greg lived his whole life in Fremont, most of it on Maple Street. He was a loyal member of the IBEW Local #22 in Omaha and worked as an electrician for nearly 50 years, the last 25 for Miller Electric at 3M in Valley. Throughout his life people were drawn to his intelligence, his humor and his kind and gentle personality. He loved animals and provided a loving home for many dogs and cats during his lifetime. Family was important to Greg. He is survived by his sister, Mary Kaye Stoeber of Fremont; nephews, Antony (Amanda) Berkland and Justin (Elizabeth) Berkland. There were many people who were grateful to have Greg in their lives, especially his two best friends, Stacey and Mitch Arps, and their two dogs, Harper and Grace, whom Greg loved dearly. In addition, Greg is survived by a large number of loyal, loving and longtime friends and extended family who respected and admired him deeply. He was grateful for all of them. Gregory was preceded in death by his parents. Private interment will be at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont and a Celebration of Life Service will be held later this summer at his favorite place in the world, Mitch and Stacey's place, near Morse Bluff. Memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Humane Society. Visit www.mosermemorialchapels.com to leave online condolences. Moser Memorial Chapel 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 | (402) 721-4490
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.