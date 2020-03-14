Hardin, Robert F. June 12, 1932 - March 12, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Fines and Mary Hardin; brother Richard Hardin. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Joanne Hardin; children, Vicki (Frank) Logan, Michael (Barb) Hardin, and Sheila (Mike) Elliott, Phoenix, AZ; brothers Ronald and Roger Hardin; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren SERVICES will be held at a later date. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

