Hardin, Richard L. April 21, 1940 - January 24, 2020 Age 79 years of Omaha. Richard passed away very peacefully at River City Nursing Home. He used to make trophies and worked in construction. Richard enjoyed woodworking and loved watching movies, especially Westerns. Preceded in death by parents Gilbert and Kathrine Hardin; sisters: Rose Marie Forest, Kathy Lawrence. Survived by many other relatives and his many friends at the River City Nursing Home CELEBRATION of RICHARD'S LIFE: Thursday, January. 30, 2020 at 11am at Braman Mortuary (72 St. Chapel). Interment: Westlawn-Hillcrest Memorial Park BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel 1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171

