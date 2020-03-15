Hardiman, Ernestine

Hardiman, Ernestine August 19, 1953 - March 10, 2020 Survived by her husband, Rodney Hardiman; children: Janelle Hardiman, and Kendra Hardiman; ten grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, James Byrd; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded by father, Ernest Byrd; mother, Esther Ammons; brother, Ernest Byrd Jr.; and daughter, Michaela Whigham. SERVICES: 2pm, Friday, March 20, at Forest Lawn, with VISITATION one hour prior to Services. FOREST LAWN FUNERAL HOME 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. 402-451-1000 www.forestlawnomaha.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ernestine Hardiman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

