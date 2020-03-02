Harden, Robert W.

Harden, Robert W. December 15, 1936 - February 27, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Webster and Mamie Harden; brothers, Jack Silverthorn, James Harden, Donald Harden, and Richard Harden; and sisters, June Teeple, and Shirley Bardsley. Survived by wife Judith Harden; son, Matthew Harden and his fiancee Kimberly Wordekemper; granddaughters, Jennifer Harden, and Micah Ellis; 1 great-granddaughter; sister-in-law Joyce Harden; brother-in-law Kurt Bardsley; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Thursday 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: Wednesday 5:30-7pm, and WAKE SERVICE 7pm, all at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to St. Pius X Church, or Alzheimers Association. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL, 1010 N 72nd Street (402) 391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

