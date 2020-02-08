Harbison, Marvin Dale

Harbison, Marvin Dale July 10, 1952 - February 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Marvin and Gladys. Survived by wife, Rose; children, Angela (Chris) Moore, Eric (Caela) Harbison, Shaun (Melissa) Harbison, Kyle (Sarah) Harbison, Lucas (Nicole) Harbison, and Joel (Samantha) Harbison; seven grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; brother, Lee (Diana) Harbison and family; and Debra (Randy) Lenhoff and family. Private Services. Memorials directed to the Sienna Frances House Omaha. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

