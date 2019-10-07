Hanus, Elaine September 9, 1947 - October 5, 2019 Age 72. Passed away peacefully at her home of nearly 30 years, Quality Living, Inc (QLI). Elaine was born in Omaha to Frank and Helen Hanus. She was preceded in death by her loving parents; grandparents; aunts; and uncles. She is survived by her brother, Paul (Ann) Hanus; sisters, Christine Schulenberg, Margaret Breen, and Mary (Ken) Loth; Uncle Larry Hanus; niece; nephews; cousins; and her QLI family. Elaine was a graduate of JP Lords School, Omaha. She took joy in many activities over the years including: founding member of QLI faith community; founding/core member of QLI Sign Language Club; co-chair of Archdiocese of Omaha Committee for Persons with Disabilities; Lector at St. Leo's Catholic Church; and Lector/Mass Coordinator/Server/Priest Assistant at QLI Masses. Elaine was a collector of angel figurines. She is now a part of God's collection of angels. FUNERAL MASS will be held at 10am Wednesday, October 9, at St. Leo's Catholic Church, with Luncheon at St. Leo's, followed by Interment in St. John's Cemetery, Bellevue. VISITATION will be from 5-7pm Tuesday, October 8, at Korisko Larkin & Staskiewicz Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to Quality Living, Inc,, 6404 N 70th Plaza, Omaha, 68104. KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME 5108 "F" St. 402-731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com
