Hanten, Harold L. August 1, 1930 - February 11, 2020 Preceded in death by son Randy McDaniel; and daughter Mary Sanchez. Survived by wife Louise Hanten; children, Rita (Anthony) Thompson, Kenneth Hanten, and Kevin (Ellen) Hanten; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; sisters, Carol Everson and Marcella Thompson; brother Eugene Hanten; numerous nieces and nephews. SERVICES: Friday, February 21, at 10:30am at St. Pius X Catholic Church. INTERMENT: Mt. Hope Cemetery. VISITATION: Thursday, February 20, from 5-7pm at John A. Gentleman 72nd St. Chapel. Memorials to St. Pius X Church. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Hanten as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.