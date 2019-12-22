Hanson, Wayne A. "Swede"

Hanson, Wayne A. "Swede" June 9, 1929 - December 20, 2019 Preceded in death by his wife Grethyl. Survived by his daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Price; his granddaughter: Angela and Scott Sierck and great-granddaughters, Jocelyn and Sydney Sierck; and his grandsons: Billy and Kari Price, Chad and Cassie Price, Drew Price, and Andy Innocenti, and their families. Private Family Services. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER, WEST CENTER CHAPEL 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To plant a tree in memory of Wayne Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.