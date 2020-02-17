Hanson, Scott L. Age 56 Valley, NE. Died on February 15, 2020. Preceded in death by parents, Bayard and Mildred Hanson. Survived by significant other Kim Witte; brothers, Jim, Howie, Kevin, and Todd Hanson; and sisters, Cherrie Hilliard, Kristi McIntosh, Theresa Maher, Colleen Williby, and Rose Rock. Family and friends are invited to a GATHERING to Honor Scott's Memory at the Valley American Legion Club from 2-6pm on Wednesday, February 19. REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME 21901 West Maple 402-289-2222

To plant a tree in memory of Scott Hanson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.