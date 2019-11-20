Hanson, Larry P.

Hanson, Larry P. October 21, 1947 - November 15, 2019 Larry Hanson 72 went to his eternal resting place on November 15, 2019. Larry is the son of Paul and Lois Hanson, and was born on October 21, 1947, in Holdrege, NE. He grew up and graduated from Holdrege High School in 1966. He married Madeline Fenster and they had three children, Martin, Sonya, and Mark. He worked for the State of Nebraska for 41 years as a transmitter engineer for Nebraska Educational Television, from 1971-2012. After divorcing in 1987, Larry moved to Omaha, NE. He married Tanya Williamson in 1998. He is survived by his loving wife, Tanya, one sister Cynthia McCune, three children and their spouses, Martin Hanson (Anja), Sonya Frickey (Matt), Mark Hanson (Tracey). step children, Ron Jr. and Leah Frank, and Heather Frank. He has six grandchildren, three step grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents. Family will receive friends Thursday, November 22nd from 6pm to 8pm at the West Center Chapel. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, November 22nd, 10am, St. Mark Lutheran Church (1821 No. 90th St.). INTERMENT Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Memorials will be directed by the family. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

