Hanson, Dr. James A. May 20, 1948 - October 23, 2019 Dr. James Arthur Hanson, age 71, was born May 20, 1948 in Lexington, NE, and died October 23, 2019 in Omaha, NE. CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Sunday, November 10, 2019, at 2pm at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha, NE. Following the service, a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jim will be held at 4pm at the Elks Club, 6410 S. 96th St., Omaha, NE. In lieu of flowers, contributions in James' memory may be sent in care of the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.KahlerDolceMortuary.com. KAHLER DOLCE MORTUARY 441 N. Washington St. 402-339-3232 www.kahlerdolcemortuary.com

