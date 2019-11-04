Hanson, Denis B.

Hanson, Denis B. Age 71 - October 27, 2019 He went to Heaven on October 27, 2019 to join his family at the age of 71. Survived by his wife, Robin Hanson; sister, Jean Ulfers (Rod); James Briggs; grandchildren James Briggs, Jr., Cheyenne Briggs, and Cody Briggs; nieces: Stacie Denning (Ted) and family, and Andi Weber (Corey) and family; many good friends as well. Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

