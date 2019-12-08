Hanson, Alice LaVonne March 19, 1935 - December 2, 2019 Alice LaVonne Hanson, age 84, of North Platte passed away December 2, 2019 in Lincoln. Alice was born in Sutherland March 19, 1935 the daughter of Chester T. and Georgia V. (Kindscher) Binegar Sr. On December 26, 1955 in St. Patrick's Catholic Church she married Jerry D. Hanson, co-owner of Sixth Street Food Stores. She was preceded in death by Jerry in Jan 2011. Alice is survived by her daughter, Rochelle (Kent) Forney of Lincoln; son, Jay (Susan) Hanson of Omaha; grandsons, Adam (Jackie) Forney of Lincoln; Eric (Kate) Forney of Macon, GA; Shane Forney of Lincoln; Alex (finace', Hunter Grossman) Hanson, and Aaron Hanson, both of Omaha; great-grandson, Kingston Forney of Lincoln; sister, Marie (Joe) Chocole of Denver, CO; nieces and nephews, Deborah Kunneman, Mitchell (Jill) Hepp, all of Denver, CO; Georgia Hepp of Boise, ID; Kenneth Binegar of North Platte; Marlene Crosier of Mitchell, and Steven Binegar of Sutherland. Memorials are suggested to the Prairie Arts Center and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com. ADAMS AND SWANSON FUNERAL HOME 421 W 4th St., North Platte NE | (308) 532-2044
Tags
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.