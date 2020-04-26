Hansen, Vernon E.

Hansen, Vernon E. Age 92 - April 24, 2020 Preceded in death by his parents, Terman and Mildred. Survived by his wife of 67 years, Marge; children, Janelle, Kirk (Sandy), and Sally; grandson, Ben Lichtenauer, and Mike (Jenny) Livingston; and great-grandson Harrison Livingston. VISITATION: Monday, April 27, 5-7pm, with VIGIL at 7pm all at Bethany Funeral Home Chapel. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Tuesday, April 28, 10:30am at St. Columbkille Catholic Church, 200 E 6th St. ENTOMBMENT in Calvary Mausoleum with Military Honors. Due to COVID19 restrictions, Services are limited to 10 persons at one time. Services can be live streamed through our website. BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

