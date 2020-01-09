Hansen, Sharon M. April 6, 1961 - January 6, 2020 Preceded in death by father, James Holmes. Survived by husband, Doug; daughter, Jordan; son, Matthew; daughter-in-law, Amanda Walters; mother, Sparky Holmes; siblings, Steven Holmes, Kathy Strnad (John), Lori Limbacher (Keith); and numerous loving family members and close friends. VISITATION with the family on Friday, January 10 from 5-8pm at the Mortuary. FUNERAL on Saturday, January 11 at 10am at St. Stephen the Martyr Catholic Church, 167 & S St. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. (402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

