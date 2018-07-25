Hansen, Scotte Michael Scotte Michael Hansen, 44, of Lincoln passed away July 19, 2018. FUNERAL SERVICE 4pm Sunday, July 29, 2018, Christ Lutheran Church, 4325 Sumner Street with Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. VISITATION with family present will be from 5-7pm Saturday at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th & Yankee Hill Rd.). In lieu of flowers, please consider donating as you feel led to one of the organizations dear to Scotte's heart: Give Kids the World, Mission Matthew 28 or Educational Fund for Lane. Condolences online at roperandsons.com. ROPER & SONS FUNERAL SERVICES 4300 O St., Lincoln, NE (402) 476-1225

