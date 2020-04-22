Hansen, Rose Marie (Circo)

Hansen, Rose Marie (Circo) April 20, 1914 - April 20, 2020 Rose (Circo) Hansen passed peacefully at Bishop Drumm Care Center in Des Moines, Iowa on her 106th birthday. She was born in Omaha, Nebraska April 20,1914 to Sebastiana and Filadelfo Circo. She married Willis H. Hansen in 1941. Rose and Willis loved to dance. They met while teaching ballroom dancing at the Shermont ballroom. They continued to enjoy dancing to the music they enjoyed into their 80's. Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Willis; four brothers: John, Joe, Fred and Jim; five sisters: Ann, Mary, Louise, Nancy and Grace; her infant daughter, Darlene; and her son-in-law, Mark. She is survived by her two daughters, Donna Anderle (Tom) and Grace Nieters; six grandchildren: Elke, Eric, Essa, Ted, Tori and Tyger; and seven great-grandchildren. "Nana" Rose was for many years the matriarch of both the Hansen and Circo families. She took delight in cooking, having adventures and interacting with her many beloved nieces and nephews. She was active in the Heartland Senior Citizen's Center, St. Thomas More Church and the VFW. There will be a Private GRAVESIDE SERVICE on Thursday. There will be a CELEBRATION OF LIFE in the future. In lieu of flowers, your prayers and blessings are appreciated. HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd. 402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

