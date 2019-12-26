Hansen, Robert E. October 18, 1956 - December 21, 2019 Robert E. Hansen, of Omaha, the son of Robert L. Hansen and Josephine Crofton. Bob graduated from Weeping Water High School. He worked many years at Hi-Vu Service and Ash Grove Cement. His passion was country living. Even though Bob struggled with cardiovascular disease he had a heart full of love and smiles for family and friends. He's survived by his mother, Josephine Crofton; his sons, Wes (Veronica) Hansen, Ryan Hansen, Shane (Laura) Hansen; and three grandchildren, Bryn, Tate and Aiden; plus many nephews and nieces. Siblings are Randy (Becky) Hansen, Eldon (Sandy) Hansen and Sandy (Jerry) Latham. He was preceded in death by his father; stepfather, Richard Crofton; and son, Joshua. No Visitation. Celebration of Life at later date. Memorials are suggested to the family members or GoFundMe for later designation. Arrangements by Hammons Family Funeral Services, Weeping Water, NE. Condolences to www.hammonsfs.com.

