Hansen, Robert "Bob" March 18, 1945 - November 6, 2019 Preceded in death by parents, Jerry and Lucille; and cousins, Mike, Gary and Bruce Hansen. Survived by daughter, Michelle Hansen; grandchildren, Breann, Tyler and Alexis Hansen; great-grandsons, Carson and Dean Hansen; brothers, David Hansen, Jerrold (Bobbi) Hansen; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Friday 9am at John A. Gentleman 72nd Street Chapel. MEMORIAL VISITATION: Thursday 6-8pm also at the 72nd St. Chapel. JOHN A. GENTLEMAN MORTUARIES AND CREMATORY 72nd STREET CHAPEL 1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.