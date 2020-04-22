Hansen, Mildred Emma Paule

Hansen, Mildred Emma Paule November 30, 1917 - April 17, 2020 A native of Burlington, Iowa, she was preceded in death by husband, Malvin L. Hansen. She is survived by children, Miriam (Lee) McCann, Oshkosh, WI; Rebecca (P.Thomas) Liewer, Spring, TX; Deborah Trivitt, Omaha; and Paul (Cheryl) Hansen, Waconia, MN; and by nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by brother, Milton (Laurine) Paule, Burlington, IA; and sister, Lorraine Bray, Martinez, CA. She requested no memorial service, and the family asks for donations to your favorite charity. Her body has been donated to the Anatomical Board of the State of Nebraska. ROEDER MORTUARY - 108th St. Chapel 2727 N 108th Street, Omaha, NE 68164 402-496-9000 | www.roedermortuary.com

