Hansen, Michael J., Jr. March 10, 1988 - April 20, 2020 Omaha. Michael, a vibrant soul, passed away suddenly. Dearest and beloved son of Mike and Barbara Hansen; treasured brother of Christine; beloved grandson of Elmer and Marian Strang; loving nephew of Douglas Strang, Robert Strang, Beth and Ken Eganhouse, Kim and Dan Lynch, Amy and Greg Recker, Steven and Heather Strang, Mel and Susan Hansen, and Ed and Lisa Hansen; fond cousin to 25 adoring cousins; and loyal, fun-loving friend to so many. Preceded in death by his loving mother Barbara Hansen; grandparents, Mel and Helen Hansen; uncle, Steve Hansen; and cousin, Ted Hansen. Due to current restrictions, a Private Funeral Mass and Interment will take place in the near future. Celebration of Life pending for a later date. Please keep Michael and his family in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the Nebraska Humane Society in Memory of Michael Hansen and the animal lover he was. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

