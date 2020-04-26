Hansen, Michael J., Jr. March 10, 1988 - April 20, 2020 Omaha. Michael, a vibrant soul, passed away suddenly. Dearest and beloved son of Mike and Barbara Hansen; treasured brother of Christine; beloved grandson of Elmer and Marian Strang; loving nephew of Douglas Strang, Robert Strang, Beth and Ken Eganhouse, Kim and Dan Lynch, Amy and Greg Recker, Steven and Heather Strang, Mel and Susan Hansen, and Ed and Lisa Hansen; fond cousin to 25 adoring cousins; and loyal, fun-loving friend to so many. Preceded in death by his loving mother Barbara Hansen; grandparents, Mel and Helen Hansen; uncle, Steve Hansen; and cousin, Ted Hansen. Due to current restrictions, a Private Funeral Mass and Interment will take place in the near future. Celebration of Life pending for a later date. Please keep Michael and his family in your prayers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be mailed to the Nebraska Humane Society in Memory of Michael Hansen and the animal lover he was. Arbor Cremation Society 2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367 Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
How to submit an obituary or in memoriam notice
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Click the link below for rates, deadlines and the form to submit an Obituary or In-Memoriam ad to the Omaha World Herald. All Obituaries and In-Memoriam Ads are paid notices. The link is available for family members or funeral homes. If you have any questions, please contact us at: WHobits@owh.com or call402-444-1286.
Obituary Search Tips
Enter a full name, a last name (confirm the spelling) and/or keywords in the search box.
If your search is unsuccessful, try removing the first name. The person's known name may not be the name on record.
Try adding quotation marks to a keyword phrase for an exact match, or simply search by date or date-range for broader results.
Funeral Homes
Promotions
Purchase gift cards for both businesses that are temporarily closed, to use later and businesses currently open, to use now.
Flowers & Gifts
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Omaha.com, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking "Log In" on the "Sign the guestbook" portion of each notice and following the simple steps on the sign-up page. You can also click here to register, then return to the desi
Contests & Events
Use this site and map to find local restaurants and bars open in your area. They are ready …
Now is the perfect time to do your homework. Here is a guide to local businesses ready to h…
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.