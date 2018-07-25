Hansen, Marvin L. Marvin L. Hansen, 79, of Glenwood, IA passed away on July 22, 2018 at the Josie Harper House in Omaha, NE. FUNERAL SERVICE: Thursday, July 26, 2018, 10:30am at the Loess Hills Funeral Home in Glenwood. VISITATION will be from 5-7pm on Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the funeral home. Burial and military rites will be in the Glenwood Cemetery. Loess Hills Funeral & Cremation Center Glenwood, IA (712) 527-5241 www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com

Tags

(1) entry

vfw chaplain
TERRI DURHAM

Thank you for your Service May you be Granted an Honorable and Restful Peace
Francis Durham VFW District 10 Chaplain

Report Add Reply

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.