Hansen, Martin C.

Hansen, Martin C. November 14, 1937 - December 20, 2019 Martin was with the South Omaha Fruit Market for 32 years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who will be missed by many. Preceded in death by parents, Martin and Gertrude Hansen. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Jeanette; daughters, Janet (Hansen) Kauffman, and Mary Hansen; granddaughter, Tara Hansen; great-granddaughter, Levi Lynn Thomas; faithful companion, Macy; and many other friends and family. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Forest Lawn Funeral Home 7909 Mormon Bridge Rd. | www.forestlawnomaha.com

