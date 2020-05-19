Hansen, Ida M. Age 82 Of Fremont. Survived by husband, Eldon of Fremont; daughter, Debbie Hilliard of Fremont; sons, Nick (Sharie) Hansen of Valley, Jeff (Sandy) Hansen of Cedar Bluffs, Bob (Jennifer) Hansen of Cedar Bluffs; sisters, Barb Veitz of Creston, IA, and Bev Hoffman of Council Bluffs, IA; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Controlled visitation: Wednesday from 4-7pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Private family funeral: Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel on Thursday (livestreamed at 10am (www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com). Burial in Memorial Cemetery. Memorials can be directed to the family. Online guestbook at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com LUDVIGSEN MORTUARY 1249 E. 23rd St., Fremont, NE | 402-721-4440

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.