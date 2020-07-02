Hansen, Harold L. June 25, 1925 - June 30, 2020 Harold passed on June 30th, 2020 due to COVID-19. Preceded in death by beloved wife, Geraldine; mother, Clara Hansen; father, Walter Hansen; sister, Sylvia Smith; sister, Margaret Martin. Survived by daughter, Devah (Jerry) Tritz; son, James (Pattie) Hansen; grandchildren, Dean (Erin) Hansen; Crystal (Nic) Rolenc, Tom Hansen, Scott (Brenna) O'Doherty, Michael Tritz (Kendal Wise); Matthew Tritz, 7 great grandchildren; niece, Judy (Marlyn) Taylor; and 2 grand nieces. SERVICES: will be held on Friday, July 3rd at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 2725 North 60th Avenue, Omaha, Nebraska. 12pm VISITATION and 1pm FUNERAL SERVICE. Private Family Internment. In lieu of flowers memorials to Immanuel Lutheran Church. KREMER FUNERAL HOME 6302 Maple Street | (402) 553-3155 | kremerfuneralhome.com

