Hansen, Harold C. June 22, 1923 - June 5, 2020 Gretna, NE. Preceded in death by wife of 62 years, Audrey; parents; and brothers, Leonard and Elmer. Survived by daughters: Julie (David) Jones, Nancy Jill (Gerald) Reinsch, and Amy Hansen; grandchildren: Carissa (Kevin) Kaup, Megan (Mark) Gannon, Kristin (Trent) Wolford, and Brian (Brenda) Jones; 9 great-grandchildren; sister Darlene Dietze; and special friend Lydia Lambrecht. VISITATION: Wednesday 9:30-11am, with Private Service at 11am, all at Roeder Mortuary, 11710 Standing Stone Dr. Gretna, NE. Private Burial in Voss-Mohr Cemetery, Omaha. Memorials to Resurrection Lutheran Church, or American Legion (Gretna). Roeder Mortuary, Inc. - Gretna Chapel 11710 Standing Stone - Gretna, NE 402-332-0090 www.RoederMortuary.com

To plant a tree in memory of Harold Hansen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.