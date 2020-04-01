Hansen, George E.

Hansen, George E. November 26, 1924 - March 28, 2020 Preceded in death by wife, Fran; parents, Bert and Mildred; brothers, Charles and LLoyd. Survived by sisters, Gloria, Gertrude, Mildred; brothers, Robert and James; daughters, Georgia (Frank), Connie (Mike), Fran (Bob); grandchildren: Morie, T.J., Michelle, John, Suzanne, Jeff, Mike, Dan, Todd, Troy; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren. Service to be held at later date. He is now with the Love of his life, our Mom! BETHANY FUNERAL HOME 82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

